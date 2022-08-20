Reece Hanham goal earns Bromley victory at Aldershot By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.33pm Reece Hanham’s first-half strike helped Bromley to a 1-0 win (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley made it two wins on the bounce in the National League as Reece Hanham’s early strike secured a 1-0 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium. The visitors made the breakthrough in the 10th minute thanks to Hanham’s first goal in Bromley colours after he slotted neatly beyond Luca Ashby-Hammond. Bromley could have made it two on the hour mark, but Michael Cheek blazed his effort over the bar from close range. Aldershot searched for the equaliser and could have had one when Francis Amartey bore down on goal before Louis Dennis’ challenge extinguished the danger. The Ravens held on for their second straight win while Aldershot remain third from bottom. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0