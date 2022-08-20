Rhys Browne’s third goal of season earns Wealdstone three points against Halifax By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.33pm Rhys Browne’s third goal of the season gave Wealdstone victory over Halifax (Simon Cooper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone continued their impressive start to the National League season with a 1-0 home win over goal-shy Halifax. Rhys Browne slotted home Max Kretzschmar’s pass five minutes before half-time, his third goal of the season, as Wealdstone climbed to second in the table. Kretzschmar had earlier fired over after being freed by Dominic Hutchinson. Halifax have yet to score this season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from four games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0