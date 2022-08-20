James McShane at the double as Dorking win again By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.35pm A double from James McShane was enough for Dorking as they beat Gateshead 2-1 (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A double from James McShane made it back-to-back wins for Dorking as they beat Gateshead 2-1. Wanderers move up to sixth in the National League while the Heed are still searching for their first win of the season. Dorking took the lead in the 18th minute when Niall McManus hit a menacing cross and McShane was able to stab home. McShane doubled the lead just three minutes later, firing the ball into the top corner from outside of the area. Gateshead had a chance when Adam Campbell launched a menacing cross into the box but Paul Blackett’s header flew just wide. Dan Ward nearly scored for the Heed just after half-time but Slav Huk made the stop and the goalkeeper then saved Owen Bailey’s header. In the 70th minute Campbell eventually pulled one back for the visitors, tucking the ball home from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0