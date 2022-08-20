Dundee see their winning Championship run end with draw against Morton By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.45pm Dundee were held to a draw at Cappielow (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee had their momentum checked as they were held to a goalless draw at Morton. The Dark Blues came into the fixture on the back of successive cinch Championship victories but could not find a breakthrough at Cappielow. Dundee went close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes when Paul McMullan rattled the crossbar from Luke McCowan’s delivery. Morton then had penalty appeals turned down 15 minutes later after Jai Quitongo went down under the challenge of Ryan Sweeney. Brian Schwake produced a good save to keep the scores level shortly after the half-hour mark before Jaze Kabia sent a lofted effort just wide of the target at the other end late in the half. Jamie Baird almost snatched victory for Morton at the death, heading against a post with only one minute left to play. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0