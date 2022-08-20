Plymouth ease to victory over Forest Green By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.49pm Finn Azaz (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Plymouth comfortably beat West Country rivals Forest Green 3-0 to chalk up a third win of the season. Rovers fluffed several chances early on, but were punished in the 18th minute when midfielder Finn Azaz scored the opener with his third of the season. David Mayor fed Bali Mumba down the right flank and the Norwich loanee played the ball across to Azaz who drilled a low effort past keeper Luke McGee from the edge of the box. Villa loanee Azaz returned the favour nine minutes later by teeing up Mumba for his first league goal. Azaz played the ball into the box on the right and winger Mumba shrugged off central defender Baily Cargill before slotting a low shot into the far corner. Niall Ennis sealed the win with his first goal of the campaign in the 61st minute as Plymouth dominated. Ennis was picked out unmarked by co-striker Mayor’s cross from the left and had time to clinically fire past the helpless McGee from twelve yards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0