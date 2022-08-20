Loyalty is key for Brendon McCullum as England look to react to Proteas pasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loyalty is key for Brendon McCullum as England look to react to Proteas pasting

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.01pm
Brendon McCullum stressed the importance of ‘selection loyalty’ amid questions about Zak Crawley’s Test future (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendon McCullum stressed the importance of ‘selection loyalty’ amid questions about Zak Crawley’s Test future (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendon McCullum has stressed the importance of “selection loyalty” but believes England could have gone harder at South Africa during their crushing three-day defeat in the first Test at Lord’s.

England were outperformed in every part of the game as the Proteas stormed to an innings-and-12-run victory before tea on the third day when the hosts were bowled out for 149.

The Ben Stokes and McCullum era had started successfully as they stormed to unlikely victories in their first four Test matches – including chasing down 378 to beat India earlier in the summer – in stark contrast to their first defeat at the home of cricket.

However the England coach will not respond too hastily, especially when it comes to selection, despite questions being raised over Zak Crawley’s recent struggles with the bat – the opener has averaged just 16.4 in Tests this summer.

“I don’t think we should overreact in the moment,” McCullum said.

“I look at a guy like Zak and his skillset is not to be a consistent cricketer. He’s not that type of player but he is put in that situation because he has a game that means when he gets going he can win matches for England.

“We have got to be really positive around the language we use with him and be really consistent with the selections around that as well and keep giving guys opportunities.”

Crawley has struggled for form with the bat this summer
Zak Crawley has struggled for form with the bat this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

The head coach added: “I think selection loyalty is really important because not only does it build loyalty with the guys that are in the side but also it builds loyalty for the guys on the outside knowing that when their time and their opportunity does come they are going to be afforded the same sort of loyalty.”

England had dominated in their first four Tests of the English summer, storming to unlikely victories, although they were always chasing the game.

At Lord’s there were few signs of the aggressive batting approach known as ‘Bazball’, although for the most part the English batters were blown away by the well-balanced South African bowling attack.

Anrich Nortje hit 95mph in a spell that saw him claim three wickets in just 10 deliveries, while Kagiso Rabada earned a place on the Lord’s honours board with a five-fer in the first innings.

McCullum wanted England to
Brendon McCullum wanted England to ‘go harder’ against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

McCullum admitted he would have liked to see England try and turn the pressure back on the bowlers during the game, after they were bowled out for 165 and 149.

He said: “I guess one of the messages we will be talking about is did we go hard enough with our approach?

“Could we maybe go a little harder and try turn some pressure back on the opposition as well?

“When the game was in the balance and a couple of spells from their boys were testing, we could maybe have been a little braver to be able to turn some pressure back on the opposition – in both innings.

“But, you have to try to absorb pressure at times and get yourself back to a position of parity to then put some pressure back on the opposition. We weren’t able to do that.”

