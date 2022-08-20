Ayr move top of Scottish Championship with win at Cove By Press Association August 20 2022, 6.11pm Ayr climbed to the top of the Scottish Championship following a 2-1 victory at Cove (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ayr climbed to the top of the Scottish Championship following a 2-1 victory at Cove. The Honest Men dominated early on and Dipo Akinyemi struck the bar and Mark McKenzie also went close before they took a deserved lead after 59 minutes. Mark Reynolds was penalised for handball and Ben Dempsey coolly struck home from the spot. Akinyemi then gave Ayr breathing space when he tapped home from close range nine minutes later before Jamie Masson replied with a consolation penalty in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0