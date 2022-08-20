Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to consider if he is still the man to lead Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to consider if he is still the man to lead Burton

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.13pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will consider his future (Steven Paston/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will consider his future (Steven Paston/PA)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will consider his Burton future after a 2-0 loss to Port Vale left them without a win this season.

Ben Garrity give Vale a 49th-minute lead after absorbing plenty of Burton pressure in the first half, before Ellis Harrison wrapped things up in stoppage-time on the counter attack.

Some fans made their feelings heard at the end and Hasselbaink knows something – perhaps even the manager – has to change.

“I will reflect,” Hasselbaink said. “I will look and have a think and if I need to go, I will go.”

Albion have scored in just one of their games this season and Hasselbaink is feeling the pressure of a poor start to the campaign.

“The chairman doesn’t have to push me,” he said. “I don’t want to see this club suffering. We all know how I think about this club. Do I think we can get out of this? Yes. One hundred per cent. But football has a short memory.

“If I am not for them then I need to think about it and I need to do what I need to do.

“I have to look and say is it me? Am I the problem and if I am the problem then somebody else needs to come in and do it better and get them playing better.

“I like the club too much for the fans, or me or the chairman to suffer, but we have to be realistic. Do I expect better today? Yes. And there is where you need to judge me. On that, and today was just not good enough.”

Assistant manager Andy Crosby was very happy with his side’s strong performance as Vale took the spoils.

“We got the early goal in the second half and I think we should have had a penalty, but delighted from there with how we managed the game and when the second chance came along Ellis stuck it away and although you are never comfortable, at 2-0 that late, on we saw the game out well,” Crosby said.

“We knew what sort of game we were going to have to embrace today. It was about dealing with first contacts, winning second balls and trying to play in moments when we could.

“There was a really strong mentality to the group and I thought we defended our box really, really well and Jack Stevens probably walks away with a clean sheet today having had not very much to do.”

Victory gave Vale a first away win of the season as they continue to consolidate on their return to League One and Crosby added that the clean sheet was important to his side as well.

“The lads put their bodies on the line, whoever was on the pitch and we walk away delighted with three points and a clean sheet,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0