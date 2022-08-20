Paul Ince lauds ‘out on their feet’ Reading team after holding on for Boro win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Ince lauds ‘out on their feet’ Reading team after holding on for Boro win

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.41pm
Reading manager Paul Ince saw his side claim a narrow victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Reading manager Paul Ince saw his side claim a narrow victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Paul Ince admitted that his players were “out on their feet” as they struggled to hold on to a slender lead near the end of their 1-0 Championship victory over Middlesbrough.

Tyrese Fornah, the on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when he drove home a powerful 20-yard shot on the half-volley.

Though Middlesbrough dominated much of the second half, as Reading protected their lead, they offered only a limited goal threat.

It was Reading’s third successive home win, moving them up to third place in the Championship table, and came after an impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn in midweek.

“I’m happy with the performance but it was a different type of performance from that on Wednesday,” Ince said.

“It was sort of backs-to-the-wall stuff today and I kind of half-expected that because the lads had put in such a shift against Blackburn.

“And we’re more or less talking about the same players. I knew that, after 60-65 minutes, we’d probably be dead on our feet.

“It was more today about unity, spirit and sticking together, people making blocks. I thought… ‘Oh, here we go. We’re going to throw it away’.

“But that’s what it takes and just shows you the spirit that we’ve got at this club and in this changing room.

“Wednesday was amazing but today was probably even better because of the circumstances. Because we were out on our feet.

“And when you’re out on your feet, subconsciously, you start dropping deep and you start making mistakes.

“Everyone gets nervous, apprehensive and agitated. But I was so proud to go from Wednesday night to this sort of display.”

Ince also praised match-winner Fornah, who scored his first career goal.

“I’m always on Ty’s case,” Ince, the former Manchester United midfielder, said. “Because, when I was 22, Bryan Robson and Mark Hughes were always on my case.

“I know Tyrese can be a top player. In the last two games, he’s been absolutely outstanding.”

Middlesbrough are now winless in five league outings and sit second from bottom in the Championship.

Boro manager Chris Wilder said: “We had all the ball in the second half but it was all too little, too late.

“The match started at three o’clock, not four o’clock. There was no spark about us, no intensity about us. I wasn’t sitting there enjoying that.

“Nobody wanted to risk a pass going forward, they just wanted to keep the ball.

“Playing against a team like that, you have to move the ball quickly. Or you have to move higher up the pitch.

“We weren’t ambitious, we were slow, we were ponderous.

“It was as if their goal didn’t really matter. We just thought that what we’ll do is look like this really technical, pretty side that just keeps hold of the ball and gets in a thousand passes.

“But you just go from side to side and backwards.

“Fair play to Reading. They did enough to win a game of football.

“But it’s possibly one of the most disappointing afternoons that I’ve had since I became Boro manager.”

Wilder confirmed that Boro are hoping to sign Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham’s Brazilian striker, this weekend.

“I think it’s imminent,” Wilder said.

Muniz watched the game from the stands at the SCL Stadium.

