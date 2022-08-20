Kevin Betsy calls for ‘time’ after fans boo Crawley following AFC Wimbledon loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Betsy calls for ‘time’ after fans boo Crawley following AFC Wimbledon loss

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.51pm
Kevin Betsy called for ‘time’ after fans booed Crawley following their loss to AFC Wimbledon (David Davies/PA)
Kevin Betsy called for ‘time’ after fans booed Crawley following their loss to AFC Wimbledon (David Davies/PA)

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy felt the crowd’s reaction to the 2-0 home defeat by AFC Wimbledon was “a bit harsh”.

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett sent 10-man Crawley crashing to their fourth defeat in the opening five league games and fans vented their frustration at the finish by booing the team off.

Crawley played the final 35 minutes with 10 men after veteran defender Tony Craig picked up two yellow cards for bookable offences and Betsy admitted the first-half display was “unacceptable”.

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss said: “We let ourselves down in the first half; when we won the ball we gave it away. It was unacceptable.

“I totally understand the supporters’ thoughts but it was a bit harsh I thought – we are only five games in.

“We’ve got seven senior players out injured and a bit of experience in the team would help.

“I 100 per cent know what I’m doing at this football club, we just need a bit of time and togetherness. Most clubs give their managers time.”

Betsy praised his men for their “organisation and endeavour” after Craig’s dismissal but stressed: “The players let themselves down in the first half and will be in on Sunday.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson felt his men produced their “best performance to date”.

Jackson is excited about the developing partnership of strike pairing Young-Coombes and Josh Davison and enthused: “I was really pleased with them.

“They were very lively in and out of possession and Young-Coombes showed he is a natural finisher.

“We have a good, talented squad and I’m really pleased with the performance and the way we scored two really good goals.

“We saw the game out well and passed them to death in the end.”

Asked what he made of Betsy’s introduction of a possession-based style, Jackson said: “There’s no right or wrong way to play.

“The fans are entitled to their opinion but we are five games in and we are really early doors. It’s a real distinct style he trying to play.”

