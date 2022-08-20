Kevin Betsy calls for ‘time’ after fans boo Crawley following AFC Wimbledon loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy felt the crowd’s reaction to the 2-0 home defeat by AFC Wimbledon was “a bit harsh”.

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett sent 10-man Crawley crashing to their fourth defeat in the opening five league games and fans vented their frustration at the finish by booing the team off.

Crawley played the final 35 minutes with 10 men after veteran defender Tony Craig picked up two yellow cards for bookable offences and Betsy admitted the first-half display was “unacceptable”.

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss said: “We let ourselves down in the first half; when we won the ball we gave it away. It was unacceptable.

“I totally understand the supporters’ thoughts but it was a bit harsh I thought – we are only five games in.

“We’ve got seven senior players out injured and a bit of experience in the team would help.

“I 100 per cent know what I’m doing at this football club, we just need a bit of time and togetherness. Most clubs give their managers time.”

Betsy praised his men for their “organisation and endeavour” after Craig’s dismissal but stressed: “The players let themselves down in the first half and will be in on Sunday.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson felt his men produced their “best performance to date”.

Jackson is excited about the developing partnership of strike pairing Young-Coombes and Josh Davison and enthused: “I was really pleased with them.

“They were very lively in and out of possession and Young-Coombes showed he is a natural finisher.

“We have a good, talented squad and I’m really pleased with the performance and the way we scored two really good goals.

“We saw the game out well and passed them to death in the end.”

Asked what he made of Betsy’s introduction of a possession-based style, Jackson said: “There’s no right or wrong way to play.

“The fans are entitled to their opinion but we are five games in and we are really early doors. It’s a real distinct style he trying to play.”