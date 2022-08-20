Gareth Ainsworth believes Wycombe ‘got what they deserved’ at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Ainsworth believes Wycombe ‘got what they deserved’ at Barnsley

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.51pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s side beat Barnsley (Nigel French/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth’s side beat Barnsley (Nigel French/PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth praised his side’s resilience as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Barnsley.

The Chairboys took the lead in the 37th minute through Anis Mehmeti before skipper Dominic Gape added a second midway through the second half with a 50-yard lob over home goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Nick Freeman marked his return from injury by thumping a powerful effort past Collins from 20 yards with seven minutes remaining.

Ainsworth said: “I’m delighted for the fans, they never stopped singing. After we got the resilience together and then got first goal, Barnsley opened up and we could’ve had a few more goals.

“I’m really pleased for the boys, I think they got what they deserved.

“I want to say thank you to the owners and the chairman for backing me through the three-game losing streak.

“There is a real backing and togetherness, we live off that and I think that’s really important.”

Gape spotted Collins off his line and hit an inch-perfect lob to beat the keeper from just inside the opposition half.

Ainsworth said: “What a finish for somebody who hasn’t scored for a long time.

“When we did get in the Championship, he hardly played any minutes due to injuries, but I’ve always believed in him.

“If we can keep players fit at this club, then we’ve got a chance. We can always outdo expectations.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff suffered his first home defeat.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the second half. I thought in the first half we were the better team without being brilliant.

“They scored with their only shot on target in the first half after we’d had a few good chances, but in the second half we were nowhere near good enough.

“They scored with three world-class goals. I was disappointed with the reaction when we went behind, we have to learn that football owes you nothing.

“We didn’t do any part of the game well in the second half, I can handle a defeat but the body language and reaction after going one-nil down was frustrating.

“In the tighter games we need to dig in and stick together, they looked like a together team and we looked fractured.

“We need to learn that when we go one-nil down against a tough team, it’s not the end of the road.”

