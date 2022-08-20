Poor finishing cost wasteful Watford, says boss Rob Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poor finishing cost wasteful Watford, says boss Rob Edwards

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.53pm
Rob Edwards felt poor finishing cost Watford (John Walton/PA).
Watford manager Rob Edwards was left to rue missed chances after seeing his side held to a goalless draw at Preston.

The home side had the better of the first half, with Alan Browne and Ryan Ledson forcing saves from Daniel Bachmann, but Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj squandered golden chances for the Hornets either side of half-time.

Edwards said: “It was a hard-earned point that could have been three.

“(Preston) have shown they are very difficult to score against, but the thing is, maybe we could have taken one of our three or four big chances that we did have.

“Our goalkeeper has made some good saves as well, so if you don’t win it, make sure you don’t lose it.”

The best chance of the game came on the hour mark when Manaj was sent through one-on-one with Freddie Woodman.

His finish was wasteful as he fired high into the stand with his left foot to the frustration of the travelling supporters behind the goal.

On his side’s finishing, Edwards said: “I think they’re good players, and we would expect them on another day to put those away, I’ll be honest.

“And they know that as well, cause they’re good players and we’ve got to demand high standards – when you get those sorts of chances, you need to punish teams.”

The draw maintained both team’s unbeaten start to the Championship season, although Preston have drawn four of their opening five games and Watford three of their first five.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe hailed his team’s dogged determination against physical opponents

He said: “(Watford) are all big, strong lads – you don’t play in the Premier League for nothing.

“I know they’ve come down, but I thought we handled ourselves fantastically well.

“I thought there was a few moments which was a little bit scary in terms of their quality, but more importantly for us to keep playing the way we are on a weekly basis is pleasing for me.”

The hosts made the livelier start and captain Browne swivelled to shoot in the box, but his effort was brilliantly tipped over by Bachmann.

The Irishman was denied by the keeper again in the second half as the Lancashire side recorded a fourth goalless draw in the league this term.

And Lowe was frustrated with the lack of goals.

He said: “The only frustration is we haven’t scored to give our fans something to sing about – they’ve been great.

“We’ve had seven points out of five league games, we would have loved nine or 10, 11 or 12.

“We’re just lacking that little bit of quality in front of goal and, once we get that, whether it ricochets off a body or a head, whatever way it comes, I’m sure we’ll move on up and keep trying to score more goals.”

