Danny Cowley dedicates Pompey win to Louis Thompson after ‘really nasty’ injury

Danny Cowley dedicated Portsmouth’s 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers to injury victim Louis Thompson after the midfielder suffered a suspected double leg break.

Thompson was carried off on a stretcher in the first half after falling victim to a “really nasty” tackle from Rovers midfielder Glenn Whelan.

Head coach Cowley said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Louis Thompson. It looks a really nasty injury from a really nasty tackle, possibly a double leg fracture.

“I want to send him all of our love. We said at half-time we wanted to win the game for him.

“He is a very important player and a very important person to this football club.”

The game was held up for seven minutes while Thompson received medical treatment.

When play did resume, Pompey took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when a perfectly placed corner from Michael Jacobs found the head of Connor Ogilvie, who picked out the top corner

Pompey were in the ascendancy but a mistake from captain Sean Raggett after 61 minutes saw him robbed of the ball before Aaron Collins scored with Rovers’ first attempt on goal.

However, Joe Pigott fired Pompey back in front from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time after being fouled by Harry Anderson before Owen Dale’s stoppage-time header sealed the points.

Cowley added: “I was really pleased with the points. I thought it was a good performance.

“We came out in the second half in the ascendancy, but credit to Bristol Rovers, who never gave in.

“It was a poor goal to concede to make it 1-1 and I was pleased with the emotional control of the players.

“Our finishers, as we call them, came off the bench and produced the goods. One of our key values is team first, and we saw that today.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton, whose promoted side were beaten 3-0 at Barnsley in midweek, was upset by some of the decisions made by the referee at Fratton Park.

He said: “I am disappointed we got beat, naturally, but the team showed resilience today.

“I don’t think it’s through the efforts of the team, it’s more about the composure of the official.

“I can’t see any difference between the penalty given to them and one that wasn’t to us.

“The home fans were baying for it, and I think full-time officials wouldn’t be influenced by the stadium.

“I think the referee was really really poor for us.

“I’ve made substitutions because some players haven’t had playing time, and I’m mindful of a 46-game season. I’m five players short.

“We’re a work in progress, and if Pompey are one of the top boys in the division, then we will be OK.

“I need to recruit players, so today was me looking at systems and how we move forward.”