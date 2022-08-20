Rochdale caretaker Jim McNulty proud despite heavy defeat at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rochdale caretaker Jim McNulty proud despite heavy defeat at Swindon

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 7.05pm
Swindon v Rochdale (PA)
Swindon v Rochdale (PA)

Rochdale caretaker manager Jim McNulty was proud of his players despite losing 3-0 at Swindon.

Dale, who sacked boss Robbie Stockdale on Thursday, remain the only side in the Football League yet to pick up a single point this season.

But McNulty said: “wish we could have done something better than we did but it was so difficult.

“The last day and a half have been crazy, we were in scramble mode and today was a free hit.

“I told the players ‘I expect nothing of you apart from trying your best’.

“I have been out there like those guys have plenty of times and we knew what to expect but everything was just condensed and difficult.

“I am proud at least of what the players tried to do, disappointed with the scoreline, but proud of the lads in certain phases.

“It comes down to confidence and it is hard for me to truly know where all the players’ brains are at because it has been a strange day or so.”

Jacob Wakeling opened the scoring after just 26 seconds when he pounced on an underhit back pass from Ben Nelson and calmly slotted in at the near post.

Wakeling could have had a second straight after as Jonny Williams played him in, but Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s challenge denied him.

Rochdale almost struck back on the half hour mark when Abraham Odoh crossed across goal but just beyond the outstretched Toumani Diagouraga.

Only five minutes into the second period Swindon added a second, as Wakeling rounded Richard O’Donnell and Williams usurped the 20-year-old to tap into an empty net.

Louis Reed took aim with a free-kick on the edge of the box after 67 minutes and his dipping effort flashed just wide of the bottom corner.

Harry McKirdy wrapped it up with nine minutes to play as Ricky Aguiar found him unmarked in the box and he tucked it beyond O’Donnell.

Swindon manager Scott Lindsey gave credit to his team’s defensive work in their win.

Lindsey said: “I thought that how we pressed was impressive.

“I know the first goal was a mistake, but he doesn’t make that mistake if he’s not pressed and Wakeling just never stops running.

“He will score goals based on how hard he works. He is like the Duracell Bunny.

“Running all over the pitch, if a packet of crisps blows across the pitch, he will chase it.

“When you are a possession based team you play with a bit more swagger when you are winning and when you are goals up.

“When you aren’t winning games, you do get anxious and I just wanted the players to express themselves and stick to the plan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0