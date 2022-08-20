Steven Schumacher delighted to see Plymouth bounce back in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Schumacher was delighted as Plymouth bounced back to see off West Country rivals Forest Green.

Argyle were thumped by Charlton in midweek, but dominated Rovers in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Schumacher said: “The whole starting 11 were excellent today and stuck to the game plan perfectly.

“It was important we got a response when we got beaten 5-1 on Tuesday.

“They’re a difficult team to play against, but they didn’t get a foothold in the game.

“We believe in the quality we’ve got. We don’t have the biggest squad, but we believe in the players. We can’t let these levels drop now. We can’t be up and down.

“I was pleased for Finn Azaz. He’s got loads of quality and he’s a really intelligent footballer.”

Aston Villa loanee Azaz had a hand in the first two goals and the midfielder scored the opener with his third of the season in the 18th minute.

David Mayor fed Bali Mumba down the right flank and the Norwich loanee crossed to Azaz who drilled a low effort past keeper Luke McGee from the edge of the box.

Azaz returned the favour nine minutes later by teeing up Mumba for his first league goal.

Azaz played the ball into the box on the right and winger Mumba shrugged off defender Baily Cargill before slotting a low shot into the far corner.

Niall Ennis sealed the win with his first goal of the campaign in the 61st minute.

Co-striker Mayor spotted the striker lurking unmarked 12 yards from goal and picked him out from the left flank before Ennis clinically fired past the helpless McGee from 12 yards.

Forest Green should have been ahead up before Azaz’s opener.

Striker Reece Brown tested Michael Cooper with a low shot from the right side of the area, but the keeper did well to beat it away at his near post.

And Rovers skipper Jordan Taylor-Moore was left holding his head in his hands six minutes later when he saw his 12-yard volley hit the outside of Cooper’s stick.

Forest Green manager Ian Burchnall admitted: “I’m really disappointed especially after we started the game in such a positive way.

“We had two big chances and I thought some of the play in the first half was really good.

“We had some good chances, but they had two and scored them. I would say that was the difference.

“We’ve got to learn quick, but I still felt there were large parts of the game, away from the goals, that were positive as well.

“We’ve come up a level from last season and we’re going to be playing against some very good teams.”