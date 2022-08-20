Steve Evans hits back at spending suggestion as Stevenage continue flying start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans hits back at spending suggestion as Stevenage continue flying start

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 7.19pm
Stevenage boss Steve Evans has seen his side win five of six games this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stevenage boss Steve Evans has seen his side win five of six games this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Evans hit back at suggestions that Stevenage’s strong start to the season is a result of big spending after a 2-1 win over Carlisle at the Lamex Stadium.

Two of Boro’s summer signings were on the scoresheet against the Cumbrians, Kane Smith and Max Clark both opening their accounts for their new team.

The win – unbeaten Stevenage’s fifth in six games this term – could have been even more convincing, with the hosts completely on top for most of the first half before the in-form Kristian Dennis pulled a goal back for Carlisle.

And after comments from Carlisle boss Paul Simpson in the build-up to the game about the financial backing that Stevenage have at their disposal, Evans was keen to rebuff that argument.

Simpson had said: “I only hear rumours, but it seems that they’re having a right go at it in terms of the financial input that their directors have given to Steve.”

Evans responded: “We’re not a target, I listened to Paul’s presser whenever he did it and said we’re spending, well he wants to tell me where it is then.

“We’ve got a very competitive budget and our chairman has made that the case, but he’s made that the case for the four or five last years, people have just spent it badly for him.

“I thought we were stunning first half, no doubt in my mind that Carlisle’s a really good side with really good players, it didn’t look like that after 44 minutes did it?

“It looked as if we should have had six or seven, the performance was that good, missing big chances to make it that, then it’s sloppy from us, we give a cheap pass out of defence away in the 47th minute, the cross and they score.”

Former Boreham Wood man Smith opened the scoring after 16 minutes with a deflected effort before Clark doubled the lead shortly before half-time.

Carlisle pulled one back through Dennis’ fifth goal in five games this season right on the stroke of the interval but they were unable to add to that after the break.

But while the visitors have been hit by injuries early this season, boss Simpson refused to pin the blame on those absences.

He said: “I certainly don’t think it was one test too many, I do agree that we’ve got a reduced squad with injuries. Sadly we just didn’t deal with what we knew was going to come to us for that first 40-odd minutes of the first half.

“We worked on it, we talked to them and showed them and said exactly what was going to happen.

“We gave ourselves a huge lift with the goal before half-time and sadly, second half apart from huffing and puffing we didn’t do enough to earn a decent point out of the game which is really disappointing.”

