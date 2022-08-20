Wigan boss Leam Richardson delighted with Charlie Wyke’s return to football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wigan boss Leam Richardson delighted with Charlie Wyke’s return to football

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 7.19pm
Leam Richardson is pleased to have Charlie Wyke back (Joe Giddens/PA)
Leam Richardson is pleased to have Charlie Wyke back (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson praised Charlie Wyke’s character after the striker made a key contribution on his first appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year.

Wyke was playing in his first competitive game since he collapsed in training on November 22.

And 12 minutes after coming off the bench, the 29-year-old set up fellow substitute Nathan Broadhead to score the only goal in 10-man Wigan’s 1-0 win at Birmingham.

Richardson said: “You know my thoughts on Charlie the person, never mind the footballer, and I know how hard he has worked from nine months ago to get back in training and get back on the pitch.

“There was never going to be anybody who could stop him. All I had to do was support him and give him that platform to do that.

“I thought his touch was fantastic so he has obviously been doing something while he’s been away! His assist was great as well.”

The Latics had Joe Bennett sent off in the 10th minute but they held Birmingham at bay before Broadhead scored to earn their first win of the Championship campaign.

Richardson added: “There are so many positives from the game, such as seeing Charlie get back on the pitch, Jamie Jones waiting for his chance and getting a clean sheet plus Nathan Broadhead’s first goal.

“But, with all the lads, I just thought the output and the reaction to the circumstances within the game were excellent. We were brave and proactive and I’m proud of the honesty of our group.”

Birmingham had been looking to maintain their solid start at St Andrew’s after a win against Huddersfield a fortnight ago was backed up by a point against Watford in midweek.

Things looked positive for them when Bennett was shown a straight red card for bringing down Lukas Jutkiewicz as he raced on to Juninho Bacuna’s through-ball.

But John Eustace’s side could not make the most of their numerical advantage and slipped to a second defeat in their last three league games.

Birmingham boss Eustace said: “It was frustrating. I thought we started the game very well in the first 20 minutes. We were excellent.

“The sending off obviously changed the way the game went. It was frustrating not to be able to break them down.

“Most importantly it was really disappointing to lose the game. (There are) lessons to be learned and we will certainly be doing that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Martin Odegaard (centre) scored twice as Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth
Stevenage boss Steve Evans has seen his side win five of six games this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hits back at spending suggestion as Stevenage continue flying start
Steven Schumacher (PA)
Steven Schumacher delighted to see Plymouth bounce back in style
Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross knows improvements are needed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross searching for answers as Dundee United are beaten by St Mirren
Crewe boss Alex Morris was perplexed by the amount of stoppage time in the draw with Northampton (Danny Lawson/PA)
Crewe boss Alex Morris perplexed by amount of stoppage time in Northampton draw
Swindon v Rochdale (PA)
Rochdale caretaker Jim McNulty proud despite heavy defeat at Swindon
Will Zalatoris (right) has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship with a back injury (Julio Cortez/AP)
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley dedicated his side’s win to Louis Thompson (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley dedicates Pompey win to Louis Thompson after ‘really nasty’ injury
Nigel Clough’s side won at home (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nigel Clough basks in another positive home result for Mansfield
Rob Edwards felt poor finishing cost Watford (John Walton/PA).
Poor finishing cost wasteful Watford, says boss Rob Edwards

More from The Courier

John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker
St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge…
0