Kane's record and Saliba's song – Saturday's sporting social By Press Association August 20 2022, 8.51pm Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20. Football More milestones for Harry Kane. Harry Kane has scored the most goals for one club in #PL history 👏⚪️@HKane | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/VuTEkLCXhq— Premier League (@premierleague) August 20, 2022 Another game, another milestone 🤩Harry Kane has now scored 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals for the Club 👏 pic.twitter.com/46F5x81FDf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022 The most goals for one club in Premier League history ✨@HKane, take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/v7UG6EIzQ9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022 A win in the early Saturday game just makes the weekend doesn't it!? pic.twitter.com/gdGG4VMD2b— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 20, 2022 That man @HKane has scored yet again. He's now scored more goals (185) for a single club than anyone in @premierleague history. 👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2022 Boys a legend https://t.co/vqaGMic3ua— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 20, 2022 William Saliba had a new song. Good vibes only 😎✌️ https://t.co/F2ydmIL1z2 pic.twitter.com/9WkkIjXQfb— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022 Becks was buzzing. Cricket KP in the wild. PURE JOY! Driving @JessicaLibertyX and the kids on this mornings game drive! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vkO1Luug33— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 20, 2022 Piers Morgan backed England, despite missing his trip to Lord's. Gutted though I am to be missing out on a day at Lord's, I love the way England are now playing Test cricket under @benstokes38 @Bazmccullum – and I'll take the odd wobble for all the thrills/wins. Go get 'em in Manchester, chaps. 👊 pic.twitter.com/QPnEkBt7Vt— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 20, 2022 Tennis Petra Kvitova marched on in Cincinatti. Sooo happy to be back in the semifinals in Cincy… not taking anything for granted.See you again tomorrow! ❤️🙌 #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/yhwadyv26i— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 19, 2022 Genie Bouchard is on the comeback trail. My first tournament back since shoulder surgery 🥹It was special to play my first one in Canada. I felt the love. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0LfmaY1vZH— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) August 19, 2022 Boxing KSI was up for the fighting. So many good fights today, from Bare knuckle to UFC to Boxing, and I'm HERE FOR IT— ksi (@KSI) August 20, 2022 NFL A special moment for Mack Wilson senior and junior. First steps on the football field.This is beautiful, @MackWilSr. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/HB5njDSWGa— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022