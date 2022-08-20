Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 9.45pm
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson finally struck gold as she cruised to victory in the 800 metres final at the European Championships.

After claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Hodgkinson was runner-up again to American Athing Mu in the World Championships, by just by 0.08 seconds, before finishing second to Kenya’s Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

There was, though, no stopping the 20-year-old in Munich on Saturday night as she pulled away over the closing 200m to win in one minute 59.04secs, ahead of Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote.

Poland’s Anna Wielgosz finished strongly to take bronze as Jemma Reekie faded, finishing fifth, with Alexandra Bell in sixth.

“I think you can tell I was very happy to come here and finally get on top of the podium,” Hodgkinson told BBC Sport.

“There is a great team around me, they have helped me all season. It has been a hard year mentally, but we made it to the end.

“Trying to get that gold definitely helped. It is just about trying to forget and move on from it. Now I can go home with three medals, I couldn’t be happier.”

Hodgkinson added: “I still have a world indoor medal (to win) that I don’t have yet and I still have a lot of silvers, so we are going to try and get some golds. I have still got a long way to go.”

Great Britain’s men followed up with a composed display under pressure to take the 4x400m relay title ahead of Belgium and France.

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Alex Haydock-Wilson led from the front to finish in a season’a best 2:59.35, holding off a late charge from Belgium down the home straight.

Hudson-Smith, who had won the individual 400m gold, said on BBC Sport: “This one feels a lot better and sweeter because we have got a team and our reserves. It is just amazing.

Alex Haydock-Wilson (centre) takes gold for Great Britain
Alex Haydock-Wilson (centre) led Great Britain home to relay gold (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“We have got such a great support system, family and friends. Without them I would not be here.

“These guys next to me are the future, the 4×4 guys are back and are ready to take over.”

The women’s team of Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams and Nicole Yeargin battled to bronze in 3:21.74 as Femke Bol drove the Netherlands on to gold, her third of the Games, with Poland just taking silver on the line.

Earlier, Jessica Hunter won her heat of the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.27 to qualify for Sunday’s semi-final.

Swedish pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis set a new championship record of 6.06m as he won gold.

In the final track event of Saturday’s evening action at the Olympiastadion, Elizabeth Bird claimed bronze in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final which was won by Albania’s Luiza Gega ahead of German Lea Meyer. Britain’s Aimee Pratt finished seventh.

Great Britain celebrate winning all-round team gold at the European Championships
Great Britain produced a superb display to claim gold ahead of Italy (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Earlier in the Olympiahalle, all-round champion Joe Fraser helped Britain win the team gymnastics gold.

Fraser, who had overcome fitness issues to claim three golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, his home city, led a superb collective performance from the British quartet as James Hall, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran delivered with a total score of 254.295.

Britain finished ahead of Italy (247.494), while Turkey (246.162) took bronze following the six rotations of floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.