Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 10.33pm
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has challenged goalkeeper Nick Pope to target Jordan Pickford’s England shirt after an impressive start to his career on Tyneside.

The 30-year-old, a £10million summer signing from relegated Burnley, has eight senior caps to his name and along with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, is one of the men pushing Pickford for his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up.

Pope is yet to concede a goal for his new club this season having kept clean sheets in a 2-0 Premier League victory over promoted Nottingham Forest and, on a much busier afternoon, a 0-0 draw at Brighton to further enhance his reputation.

Asked if his shot-stopper had ambitions not only to make the England squad for this winter’s World Cup, but to force his way into the team, Howe said: “I’m sure he does.

Nick Pope
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, centre, has made a promising start to his career on Tyneside

“If he didn’t, I’d say he needs to review his ambitions because when you’re in his position, you’re close, you’re close to playing. He’s only a couple of positions away.

“You’ve got to reach and you’ve got to strain to try to make that jump and certainly with the start he’s made for us, he’s done himself no harm.”

Pope has already ousted number one Martin Dubravka at St James’ Park after becoming one of three early summer signings along with defenders Matt Targett, who enjoyed a successful loan spell on Tyneside last season, and Sven Botman.

All three, provided Targett recovers from a hamstring injury, will have their work cut out to preserve the club’s encouraging start to the new Premier League campaign when champions Manchester City come calling on Sunday.

However, Howe has been hugely impressed by what he has seen so far and while the hunt for attacking reinforcements continues, he is more than happy with what the club has been able to do with its last line of defence.

He said: “Obviously, everyone’s frustrated we haven’t been able to sign maybe more players, but I think they’ll celebrate the ones we do have and the players that are here.

“Nick’s been brilliant for us from day one, trained really well, earned his place in the team and he’s had two really good performances so far.

“I always prefer to judge signings further down the line because I think two games is very, very dangerous to make big assumptions, but certainly at the moment, it’s looking good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his side sitting top of the table (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0