In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk By Press Association August 21 2022, 12.53am Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Anthony Joshua fell to an agonising split decision defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia. Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena to retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. Here, the PA news agency looks at the fight in pictures. Anthony Joshua makes his way to the ring in Jeddah (Nick Potts/PA) Oleksandr Usyk arrives (Nick Potts/PA) Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn during the British national anthem (Nick Potts/PA) Oleksandr Usyk and Alexander Krassyuk sing the Ukrainian anthem (Nick Potts/PA) The build-up gives way to a cagey opening round (Nick Potts/PA) By the end of the third it was already a more competitive fight than their first meeting (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk felt Joshua caught him with a low blow (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk started to get into his rhythm (Nick Potts/PA) Joshua was struggling to land a big hit (Nick Potts/PA) Joshua enjoyed a strong ninth round (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk responded well (Nick Potts/PA) The fight went the distance (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk took victory on a split decision (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk celebrates his success (Nick Potts/PA) Joshua and Usyk exchange words (Nick Potts/PA) Joshua briefly walks off with the belts (Nick Potts/PA) Usyk celebrates – and then says he wants a fight with Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start More from The Courier Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up 'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to… St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel 0 I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches… 0 James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0