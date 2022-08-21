Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final By Press Association August 21 2022, 2.47am Updated: August 21 2022, 7.01am Cameron Norrie lost (Jeff Dean/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cameron Norrie fell to Borna Coric in straight sets in their semi-final in Cincinnati, ending his run in the masters tournament. Norrie was defeated 6-3 6-4 by the Croatian, who will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Briton had beaten Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 6-4 to set up a last-four showdown with Coric. 🇮🇹🇪🇸🇪🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧@borna_coric | @CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/ypboqzW55v— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 21, 2022 Norrie admitted he lost focus before battling his way back from the brink of defeat to book the semi-final. Norrie told the ATP Tour’s official website: “That was unbelievable. Credit to Carlos. “I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and I kind of lost a little bit of vision.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start More from The Courier Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up 'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to… St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel 0 I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches… 0 James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0