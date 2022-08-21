Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 9.07am
Jack Ross’ side lost on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross' side lost on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross knows he is responsible for Dundee United falling well short of the standards he expects after another defeat.

The Tangerines slumped to their third cinch Premiership loss in a row on Saturday, comprehensively beaten 3-0 by St Mirren at Tannadice thanks to a Curtis Main double and a late third from Alex Greive.

Ross, who previously managed the Buddies, was barracked by the visiting supporters who chanted he would be getting “sacked in the morning” with the final whistle being greeted by a barrage of boos from the home fans.

However, the 46-year-old, who has also managed at Alloa, Sunderland and Hibernian, insists he is thick skinned enough to take the stick.

Ross said: “It was really poor and way below the levels. It sounds like I’m repeating myself.

“The manner of the goals sums up where we are. We had the ball then we concede. What we are producing as a collective is a long way short of what we need.

“It’s human nature – you have more doubts when you’re in difficult periods. But I’m loath to use that as an excuse.

“Personal experiences being outside the game and age lends itself to being more thick skinned and tough. It doesn’t hurt you any less or make you less disappointed.

“You have a professional pride in what you do. I’ve got a team who I don’t think is a reflection of how I manage and coach. I have not had many occasions like that but responsibility falls on my shoulders.

“My mindset is strengthened because of age and experience. It’s lazy to point to needing more players. I work on the basis that my job is to get the best out of what I have.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was naturally delighted that his side had made it two Premiership wins in a row and he was particularly pleased with the contribution from substitutes Greg Kiltie, Eamonn Brophy and Greive.

Robinson said: “There are fine lines at this level. We took our chances when we needed to when we broke. Dundee United are a good side so to win 3-0 is a fantastic result.

“I have to also mention the three subs who came on. Brophy and Greive combined for the third. To be successful you need that, you don’t need people moping about.”

