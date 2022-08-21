On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 10.05am
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett retired through injury at the age of 33 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett retired through injury at the age of 33 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.

Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.

In all, he played just 12 Test matches and made a total of 28 appearances for England in all formats, but walked away from cricket having bowled the decisive delivery in an Ashes victory Down Under.

The son of former Hampshire seamer Tim and the grandson of Maurice, who played for Somerset and England, Southampton-born Tremlett began his career with Hampshire.

Having worked his way through the England ranks, he made his one-day international debut against Bangladesh in 2005 and played in his first Test against India two summers later.

However, injury interrupted his progress and a move to Surrey, where a larger squad meant there was more opportunity to rest, after a frustrating 2009 campaign paid the required dividend as he forced his way into the 2010-11 Ashes squad.

Even then, he had to remain patient, finally getting his chance in the third Test in Perth and taking 17 wickets – including the decisive scalp of Michael Beer in the fifth Test at Sydney – in the three matches he played as England secured a famous series win.

A return of 15 wickets in three Tests against Sri Lanka cemented his place in England’s formidable pace attack and, having undergone back surgery, he toured Australia again in 2013-14.

However, as the physical demands of his trade took their toll on his body, he finally accepted specialist advice to hang up his boots.

Announcing his retirement, Tremlett, who took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career, said: “My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket – and after taking specialist advice this latest injury means that I will not be able to carry on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos was sent off in a dramatic match at Easter Road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend
Anthony Joshua suffered defeat in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social
Great Britain’s Joe Fraser won an individual apparatus title (Sven Hoppe via DPA)
Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw
Anthony Joshua has admitted he let himself down (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored off the bench for a second week running (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0