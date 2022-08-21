Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan By Press Association August 21 2022, 10.15am Rodrigo Muniz has joined Boro (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Middlesbrough have added to their forward line by announcing the signing of Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Fulham. The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season. Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year. “He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten More from The Courier Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity 0 Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble 0 Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the… 0 Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth 0