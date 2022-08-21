Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 1.31pm
Joao Palhinha, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Fulham in the 3-2 win over Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joao Palhinha, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Fulham in the 3-2 win over Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marco Silva has hailed new dad Joao Palhinha for settling straight into Premier League rhythm at Fulham.

Summer recruit Palhinha thumped home a header from a well-worked corner in Fulham’s 3-2 derby win over Brentford at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The £20million signing from Sporting Lisbon toasted his goal with a celebration to mark a week also including the birth of his child.

Palhinha put his thumb in his mouth and the ball up his shirt before being mobbed by his delighted team-mates in south west London.

And Whites boss Silva admitted the 27-year-old has made a quick adjustment to life in both London and the Premier League.

“His wife had a baby this week, and everyone’s delighted for him and his family,” said Silva.

“It’s important for him to feel that support from us, but it’s also important that he’s settled really well into our team and at the club.

“We knew when we were signing him that he would be a plus for us, for our squad; on the ball, off the ball, set pieces as well.

“And to see him scoring a goal and playing so well is great.

“It’s good to see the players take positives from something that we spent a long time on in the week.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header scrambled Fulham their first victory of the new top-flight campaign.

The hosts stormed into a 2-0 lead through Bobby Decordova-Reid and Palhinha, but Brentford fought back to level the scores in the second half.

Christian Norgaard volleyed home to cut the deficit, before Ivan Toney pounced to make it 2-2.

Toney saw two fine finishes chalked off for offside, handing big reprieves to a grateful Fulham, who were then able to steal all three points.

Striker Toney was a constant threat for Brentford once the Bees had come alive after a quiet first half-hour.

Boss Thomas Frank hailed Toney for already showing his full dangerous repertoire in front of goal.

“The two disallowed goals, those finishes, they are fantastic,” said Frank.

“The way he collected the ball, the calmness of the finishing, it’s at a very high level.

“It’s fantastic to see, and our attacking play in general, I’m very pleased with that too.

“I will keep pushing us towards that, because I think we’re already seeing this season just how important it is to be scoring high numbers of goals to secure wins.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

