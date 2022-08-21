Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 5.09pm
Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis were on target as Celtic beat nine-man Hearts 2-0 to send the champions two points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Furuhashi netted in the 13th minute and, despite having several good chances to add to their lead, Celtic had to wait until stoppage-time to truly wrap up the points.

The much-changed visitors had some decent spells without managing to get a shot on target and they had Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick sent off in the closing stages before substitute Giakoumakis hit the second.

Ange Postecoglou named the same team for the third consecutive game while Hearts made seven changes ahead of the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Zurich on Thursday.

Craig Halkett was missing with the hamstring injury he suffered in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat in Switzerland while Craig Gordon missed out with a back spasm. Stephen Kingsley was also absent.

The opener came after Daizen Maeda took David Turnbull’s pass in his stride and shrugged off Cochrane’s despairing challenge before crossing for the unmarked Furuhashi to volley past Ross Stewart from six yards.

Jota had two shots which failed to trouble Stewart before Hearts broke quickly after Maeda lost possession, but Josh Ginnelly dragged his shot well wide.

Celtic were well on top for the rest of the half. Maeda sent a free header straight at Stewart from eight yards and Matt O’Riley sent an acrobatic effort on the turn just wide. Greg Taylor was also denied by the Hearts goalkeeper and then a last-ditch challenge from Peter Haring.

Hearts enjoyed some good possession in the early stages of the second half and crosses from Alan Forrest and Cochrane caused some angst amid the home support.

Postecoglou brought on Liel Abada and Reo Hatate 10 minutes into the half and the latter came close on the rebound after Stewart had saved well from O’Riley.

Celtic defender Moritz Jenz missed a good chance to net his third goal in as many games when he blazed over from 18 yards after being set up by Giakoumakis, who soon headed over from six yards following Taylor’s cross.

Hatate took a fresh-air swipe after running on to Callum McGregor’s lofted pass to keep the game alive but the red cards wiped out any slim hopes Hearts might have had.

Cochrane received a second yellow card for a foul on Abada before Sibbick got his second booking in stoppage-time when he pushed the Israel winger to the ground as he broke forward.

Giakoumakis was denied by a good save from Stewart before converting Josip Juranovic’s low cross via the boot of a Hearts defender with the last action of the game.

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos was sent off in a dramatic match at Easter Road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anthony Joshua suffered defeat in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Great Britain’s Joe Fraser won an individual apparatus title (Sven Hoppe via DPA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Anthony Joshua has admitted he let himself down (Nick Potts/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored off the bench for a second week running (Steve Welsh/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
Dundee Airport.
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
