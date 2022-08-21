Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 6.45pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored off the bench for a second week running (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored off the bench for a second week running (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see both of his strikers net again as he promised Giorgos Giakoumakis his chance of starting would come.

Substitute Giakoumakis netted his second goal from four substitute appearances this season to wrap up a 2-0 win over Hearts in stoppage-time that sent Celtic two points clear of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

Kyogo Furuhashi has got the nod for the centre-forward role each time and hit his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Postecoglou said: “I enjoy them wherever they come from but it’s great both of them got their goals. Both of them are working hard in training, both are quality strikers.

“Some of our service wasn’t great today in the final third but we know if we get the ball into those areas that both of them are very good finishers and have got a real presence in the box in different ways, different styles.”

Giakoumakis shows no sign of frustration over his current role as substitute – as well as his goal and another shot that was saved late on, he ran back 30 yards to win the ball off Barrie McKay deep in his own half.

“They are non-negotiables for our football club,” Postecoglou said. “That’s the team we want to be and the boys have bought into that. Whether they are starting or not, they know that’s what they need to bring.

“I’ve got two real quality strikers that both deserve to start but I know what’s coming and they will both get plenty of game time.

“The important thing is they are both feeling good about themselves, they are both scoring goals, which is great, and we are going to need both of them.”

Although Hearts did not manage a shot on target, they had some decent spells of possession and were never under the cosh.

On the game, Postecoglou said: “It was okay, it wasn’t probably as free-flowing as I’d like a game of football to be.

“It felt like it was stop-start a lot and not a lot of consistent tempo in the game. Some of it was our doing but just one of those games where it just didn’t feel like we could open up and play our football.

“But the players maintained their discipline and got a good win. We just had to grind our way through it and we did. I don’t think Joe (Hart) really had a save to make.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was frustrated that both Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick picked up second yellow cards in the latter stages as his side finished with nine men.

Neilson, who saw three other players booked by Kevin Clancy, said: “When you come here you need strong referees and if you don’t get that it can be difficult at times.

“We made 11 fouls and got two red cards and five bookings. Celtic made 12 fouls and got nothing.

“That’s the difficulty when you come to Glasgow, you need that strength, and I don’t think we had that.”

Neilson made seven changes to his starting line-up with the Europa League play-off second leg against Zurich in mind.

“I was very proud of the players,” he said. “We made a number of changes and it showed the strength of the squad that the guys came in and matched Celtic for long periods and created a number chances.

“If it wasn’t for two red cards we could have potentially taken something from the game.”

Craig Gordon and Stephen Kingsley will recover quickly from the minor injuries that kept them out but Craig Halkett will miss Thursday’s European game with a hamstring injury.

“It’s just short term but I don’t think he will make Thursday,” Neilson said. “It will maybe be another week after that potentially.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos was sent off in a dramatic match at Easter Road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend
Anthony Joshua suffered defeat in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social
Great Britain’s Joe Fraser won an individual apparatus title (Sven Hoppe via DPA)
Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw
Anthony Joshua has admitted he let himself down (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0