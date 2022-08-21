Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman both won individual apparatus titles to maintain the golden era of British gymnastics on the final day of the European Championships.

The pair followed up Saturday’s stunning performance in the men’s team final by helping Great Britain to five more medals in Munich.

Fraser, 23, won his third gold on the parallel bars while Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, as well as winning floor bronze.

🥇 History made! 🤝 Jake Jarman has become Great Britain's first man to take European vault gold.#Munich2022 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 21, 2022

Twenty-four hours earlier the pair had combined with James Hall, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran to secure a first all-round European title for Great Britain since 2012.

Regini-Moran took bronze behind Fraser, while Tulloch came third on the rings as Britain finished top of the gymnastics medal table with five golds, three silvers and three bronzes, the best ever artistic gymnastics European Championship medal haul.

Fraser overcame a broken foot and appendicitis to take part in the Championships and the Commonwealth Games in his home city of Birmingham, where he won three titles.

“I’m glad I’m going on holiday, that’s for sure,” Fraser told the BBC. “I’m really proud of myself and the team, who have really kept me going this last couple of months.

“The Commonwealth Games and these Europeans, I’m walking away from both with three gold medals.”

Jarman had not been scheduled to compete on the vault but was a last-minute replacement for Regini-Moran, who chose to sit out the vault because of a sore ankle.

“Jake was a reserve for vault and I thought I can’t give vault my all today so I’ll give that to him because I knew he could have gone and won it and he did,” explained Regini-Moran.

Jarman went on to record an average score of 14.983 to tie for the top spot with Armenia’s Artur Davtyan. Jarman was awarded gold based on achieving the highest individual score.

His latest medals capped an extraordinary few weeks for the rising star, after he won four golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Earlier, he scored 14.433 on the floor to take bronze, with Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat winning his second European title in the event with 14.966.

Like Jarman, Fraser tied for top spot, scoring 15.333 points with Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, but took took the gold on a higher execution score.

Tulloch, meanwhile, was the last to go in the rings final, with his score of 14.866 earning him a podium place by just one tenth. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias won gold, while silver went to Turkey’s Adem Asil.