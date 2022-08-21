Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me. pic.twitter.com/onnUAALm3R — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 21, 2022

I’ll be the first to admit, I let my self down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great. I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 21, 2022

Promoter Eddie Hearn was proud of Joshua’s performance.

There was plenty of reaction to the fight from some big names.

AJ should be proud of his performance tonight! That is the hardest and most hurt Usyk has ever been in his career! He will be back and I believe will be in huge and amazing fights in the near future.. The raw emotion shown there shows he’s human and hasn’t forgotten his roots! 💙 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 20, 2022

Fury vs Usyk please. — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 20, 2022

What a performance from both men!!! — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) August 20, 2022

Football

Becks enjoyed himself.

Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.

Alan Shearer watched his language as he celebrated Kieran Trippier’s free-kick in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

But Jamie Carragher felt the full-back was fortunate to escape a red card.

That Trippier tackle is going to be a red in the future. Its not a leg breaker, but why should a player be able to take someone out at knee height with no intention of winning the ball?? #NEWMCI — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 21, 2022

MMA

Leon Edwards became a UFC champion.

And celebrated in style.

Conor McGregor was impressed.

An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

As was Eric Dier.