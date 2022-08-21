Former Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder David Armstrong dies aged 67

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Middlesbrough midfielder David Armstrong has died at the age of 67, the club have announced.

Armstrong, who was capped three times by England, played 431 times for Boro, having joined in 1971 and made his debut against Blackpool in April the following year.

He was an ever-present in the promotion-winning side of 1973-74 managed by Jack Charlton and holds the club record for the most consecutive league appearances with 305 between March 1973 and August 1980.

In total, he made 358 consecutive appearances for Boro during that time and scored 77 goals before moving to Southampton in 1981.

Armstrong featured almost 300 times for the Saints before a final season at Bournemouth from 1987-88.

“The thoughts of everyone connected with MFC are with his family and friends at this time,” a Middlesbrough statement read.