Brendan Rodgers understands Wesley Fofana ‘dream’ as Leicester look to kick on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers understands Wesley Fofana ‘dream’ as Leicester look to kick on

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 10.31pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, centre right, and Wesley Fofana, centre left (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, centre right, and Wesley Fofana, centre left (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Brendan Rodgers is confident Leicester will kick on should wantaway star Wesley Fofana leave this summer, pointing to the club’s successes replacing the likes of Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell.

The 21-year-old defender was omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home by Southampton having grown unsettled by Chelsea’s interest.

The transfer deadline is fast approaching and Leicester boss Rodgers appears unsure what the future holds in regards to Fofana but confident they will refresh effectively should he leave.

“The club has done that, certainly in my time and probably before,” he said.

“I came in and lost Harry that first summer, we brought in James Justin and Dennis Praet and other players who could help the squad.

“When we lost Ben Chilwell we were able to bring in Tim Castagne and Wesley.

“So the reality for a club like ours is you can’t be afraid to do that as long as it’s good business for the club, and if it’s good for the player it’s normally a win-win situation.

“But that decision then will be ultimately down to the feeling of the club.”

Rodgers refrained from any kind of public criticism of Fofana, instead praising him for his quality and attitude across his time at the King Power Stadium.

But given Leicester handed him a new deal until at least 2027 in March at a time when he was recovering from a broken leg and ankle ligament damage, talk about loyalty is natural.

“I know football and how it works,” Rodgers said. “It’s an amazing profession.

“It’s a business for clubs, for players it’s a dream. They’re trying to fulfil their dreams.

“So I understand it for both, it’s why I provide the bridge in terms of trying to advise him what’s the best way to behave.

“That’s why I have always spoken so well of Harry Maguire, because of how he was when he was here at the time when he went for a world-record fee for a defender.

“I’ve been in these situations before so you manage it how you see fit and my experience helps in these moments.”

Asked if Fofana would be disappointed if he stays, Rodgers added: “I’m not sure. It all depends on the player. You can’t always say for definite how it’s going to be.

“For some players when the window shuts it’s a good moment because they can totally focus on playing again and getting on with their careers.

“Some players may feel they have lost the opportunity of a dream. They may just never be the same so that’s always the danger.”

Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are others to have been linked with moves away from Leicester, whose only summer signing to date is Alex Smithies as a third-choice goalkeeper.

Any additions are largely dependent on players being sold and time is running out in this window.

“That’s the huge challenge,” Rodgers said. “If you do it last minute then you’re really in danger… already our squad is weaker than last season.

“We don’t have Ademola Lookman here and he was fantastic for us. You look at Ricardo Pereira not here (through injury).

“So as time goes on of course if you lose one of your best players and you can’t replace them with the quality, then it doesn’t make sense.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Kylian Mbappe made his mark for Paris St Germain (Michel Spingler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)
Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir scored the only goal against her former side Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Caroline Weir knocks former club Man City out of Champions League in Madrid
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United
Anthony Gordon has caught the eye at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard to work with Anthony Gordon on his finishing
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced he will revive the club’s fortunes (Manchester United Handout/PA)
I’ll get it done – Erik ten Hag not fazed by size of Manchester…
Harry Kane believes unbeaten Tottenham are going to improve (
Harry Kane believes Tottenham will only get better after their unbeaten start
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran the final leg (Martin Meissner/AP)
Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race
Southampton team mates congratulate each other with a hug after Kevin Keegan, centre, fired a 41 minute goal into the roof of the net putting his team 2-1 ahead. David Armstrong, left, adds his congratulations.
Former Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder David Armstrong dies aged 67

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0