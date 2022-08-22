Celtic closing in on deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic closing in on deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 4.31am
Montenegro’s Sead Haksabanovic is set for a move to Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Montenegro’s Sead Haksabanovic is set for a move to Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ange Postecoglou reminded fans he is only at the beginning of his Celtic transformation as he closed in on a deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic.

Postecoglou confirmed a deal to sign 23-year-old Haksabanovic from Rubin Kazan was close after Celtic went two points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership following a 2-0 victory over Hearts on Sunday.

The champions have now gone 36 league games unbeaten since Postecoglou lost his first three away games in Scotland but the former Australia manager is not resting on his laurels.

“We can’t stand still,” he said. “And we are still building. Every now and then I glance at the diary and I will go back 12 months and if you go back 12 months from today, you are going to have a very different picture of what our football club looked like.

“We have made a hell of a lot of progress but we are still at the beginning. I am still building a team, building a game style, building an environment.

“There is still work to be done. Just because you have had success or it looks like things are going well, it’s not the time to stand still. I still know there’s a lot of work to be done and my ambitions for this football club are very strong in terms of making sure we can be the best we can be.

“We will continue to strengthen and that’s with the guys we have got, but if opportunities come along to bring people who I think will help us along that journey, then we will bring them in.”

Swedish-born Haksabanovic is set to be the 20th signing Celtic have made since Postecoglou arrived in June last year.

“It’s very easy to forget but 12 months in the world of football is not a hell of a long time to do what we’ve done,” the manager said.

“We have pretty much restructured our whole playing list and the way we play our football.

“That hasn’t just been me, that’s been the whole club that has embraced what we have needed to do and I have had support all along and they continue to support me.

“As a manager I guess it’s what you need. I am going to take responsibility for it so it’s important that you get the support for what you want to achieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Kylian Mbappe made his mark for Paris St Germain (Michel Spingler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)
Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir scored the only goal against her former side Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Caroline Weir knocks former club Man City out of Champions League in Madrid
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United
Anthony Gordon has caught the eye at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard to work with Anthony Gordon on his finishing
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced he will revive the club’s fortunes (Manchester United Handout/PA)
I’ll get it done – Erik ten Hag not fazed by size of Manchester…
Harry Kane believes unbeaten Tottenham are going to improve (
Harry Kane believes Tottenham will only get better after their unbeaten start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, centre right, and Wesley Fofana, centre left (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Brendan Rodgers understands Wesley Fofana ‘dream’ as Leicester look to kick on

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0