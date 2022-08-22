The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.01am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arsenal are top of the Premier League following a third straight win, while defending champions Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle in a pulsating contest at St James’ Park.

Anthony Joshua acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight boxer saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.

Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Kieran Trippier
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, right, had a red card for his foul on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne overturned by VAR (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears dejected following his side’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus scores, only to see it ruled out for offside, during his side’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action during their world heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Kelly Hodgkinson
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final at the European Championships in Munich (Sven Hoppe/DPA)
Men's relay
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charles Dobson and Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrate winning gold in the 4x400m relay in the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA)
Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf, who has died at the age of 79, won the Open Championship at Troon in 1973 (PA Archive)
Jack Laugher
Britain’s Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher dive during the synchronised 3m springboard final in the European Aquatics Championships in Rome (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Sam Bennett
Ireland’s Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, wins stage three in the Vuelta a Espana (Peter Dejong/AP)
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole before winning the BMW Championship for the second year running (Julio Cortez/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Montenegro’s Sead Haksabanovic is set for a move to Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Celtic closing in on deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Kylian Mbappe made his mark for Paris St Germain (Michel Spingler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)
Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir scored the only goal against her former side Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Caroline Weir knocks former club Man City out of Champions League in Madrid
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United
Anthony Gordon has caught the eye at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard to work with Anthony Gordon on his finishing
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced he will revive the club’s fortunes (Manchester United Handout/PA)
I’ll get it done – Erik ten Hag not fazed by size of Manchester…
Harry Kane believes unbeaten Tottenham are going to improve (
Harry Kane believes Tottenham will only get better after their unbeaten start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, centre right, and Wesley Fofana, centre left (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Brendan Rodgers understands Wesley Fofana ‘dream’ as Leicester look to kick on

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0