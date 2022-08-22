Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 6.01am
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua endured another defeat by Oleksandr Usyk after dropping a split decision to the Ukrainian WBA, IBF and WBO champion, but the 32-year-old is determined to fight on.

Here the PA news agency examines the questions arising from Saturday’s engrossing clash in Jeddah.

What does the loss mean for Joshua?

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk’s next challenge could well be fighting Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Having stood at the peak of the heavyweight division, he now faces a period of rebuilding with the ultimate aim of becoming a three-time champion.

It was a far tougher fight for Usyk this time round as Joshua showed his courage and discipline to challenge right until the final bell, but the fact remains that the Ukrainian southpaw is operating at a different level.

A unification match with Tyson Fury is now the most anticipated contest in boxing.

Who will Joshua fight?

As Usyk and Fury vie to become the undisputed champion, Joshua will aim to reel off the wins that grow his confidence and offer a route back into title contention.

The plan is for him to fight again in December and to stay busy with as many as four outings next year. Expect one or two tune-up fights before the likes of Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce come into view.

Is his legacy tarnished?

Anthony Joshua
Joshua faces a long road back to the top (Nick Potts/PA)

A glance of his recent record suggests yes. He has now lost three of his last five fights. There is no shame in falling to a pound-for-pound king like Usyk, but those defeats have cost him his place at the top table.

Further back, he collapsed to one of the great upsets in heavyweight history when he was stopped in the seventh round by the roly-poly Andy Ruiz Jr, although he avenged that result.

For the second Usyk meeting alone Joshua earned in excess of £30million so he will eventually retire a wealthy man, while his role in injecting renewed interest into British boxing as a fighter with crossover appeal is undeniable, but when the era is analysed Usyk and Fury are the names that will stand out.

Will Usyk and Fury happen?

Tyson Fury
Could Fury be lured out of retirement for one last fight? (Nick Potts/PA)

The appetite to see the unbeaten heavyweight rivals clash is huge and all roads lead to them meeting at some point, with Riyadh seen as an early contender to stage the event.

Fury announced his retirement again last week, but soon after Usyk had toppled Joshua for the second time he called out the 35-year-old, who responded by saying he will walk away from boxing if the fight does not happen.

Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed world heavyweight champion in 1999 and both Usyk and Fury are seeking their own slice of greatness. It could be an ugly battle, however, due to their awkward styles.

