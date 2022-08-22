On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 6.01am
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)

Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing on this day in 2015.

Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.

The London 2012 gold medallist had endured a tumultuous year off the track, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his then-coach Alberto Salazar, but had not lost his aura of invincibility on it as he came home in 27 minutes 01.13 seconds.

Farah once again proved he had no equal over 10,000 as he took the gold in Beijing.
Mo Farah once again proved he had no equal over 10,000 as he took the gold in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)

Farah was back at the Bird’s Nest stadium, which was the scene of the biggest disappointment of his career when he failed to make the final of the 2008 Olympics – but his win on this occasion meant he had not lost at an Olympics or World Championships since 2011.

“The last lap, that was close,” said Farah, who took on water early in the race due to the hot and humid conditions.

“At one point, I honestly thought I was gone as I stumbled and I was thinking, ‘Not 24 laps into it, the last lap’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Casemiro wants to bring success to Manchester United (AP Photo/Paul White)
Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again
James Henry is among Oxford’s lengthy list of absentees (Tess Derry/PA)
Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit
Jos Buttler has suffered a calf injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury
Joseph Anang joined Derby on loan from West Ham just over a week ago (Simon Marper/PA).
Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle signalled a major step in their development against Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch
Midfielder Aaron Wildig is fit for Newport’s Carabao Cup home tie with Portsmouth (Tim Markland/PA)
Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie
Steven Gerrard was frustrated by Aston Villa’s Premier League loss at Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford
John Lundstram was sent off by Willie Collum (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters