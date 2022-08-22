Leandro Trossard: We knew the West Ham fans would get angry with them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leandro Trossard: We knew the West Ham fans would get angry with them

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 7.47am
Leandro Trossard scored Brighton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Leandro Trossard scored Brighton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Leandro Trossard has revealed the secret to beating West Ham – get the crowd on their back.

The Hammers were booed off at half-time and full-time as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against bogey side Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Trossard’s breakaway second condemned the hosts to a third straight defeat and left them bottom of the table.

It is West Ham’s worst start to the season in 51 years and continued a bizarre hoodoo against the Seagulls.

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – London Stadium
Trossard celebrates with Danny Welbeck (John Walton/PA)

Trossard, who scored on his debut against West Ham three years ago, has not been on the losing side in six matches against them, while the Hammers have now had 11 attempts at beating Brighton in the Premier League without success.

“In the first half we played well and obviously with the penalty it was nice to go in front and I think we controlled the majority of the game,” the Belgian told Albion TV.

“You know if you’re 1-0 up at half-time they are going to come out and try to score a goal but we managed it well I think.

“We knew the crowd, if we played well, would maybe get angry with them and we played really well.

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham were booed off at the end (John Walton/PA)

“It’s always good when you, as the away team, can get control of the game and it doesn’t help the home team if the fans are not behind you.”

Mac Allister opened the scoring from the spot after debutant Thilo Kehrer had fouled Danny Welbeck, and Trossard killed off the Hammers when he ran on to a delicious flick from Pascal Gross and finished past Lukasz Fabianski.

“It’s a lovely flick, credit to him to get me in behind and then it’s down to me and luckily it went my way,” added Trossard.

“I always try to be as calm as possible. I had time to think and I don’t think sometimes that’s a good thing. I tried to be calm and it was a good finish.”

Hammers left-back Aaron Cresswell knows they need to wake up soon after a sluggish start to the campaign.

“It’s very disappointing,” he told the club website. “We know man to man it is not good enough at the minute.

“It’s a crucial time to get their goal, but we’ve got to react. It’s the same with the second goal – it’s sloppy.”

