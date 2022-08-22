Paddy Lane suspended for Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood will again be without Paddy Lane when they host Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

The forward has been serving a suspension for the last two games following his red card late on in the 1-1 League One draw at Morecambe on August 13.

Cod Army boss Scott Brown also had Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) unavailable for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Derby.

Darnell Johnson continues with his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Everton could hand a first start to new signing Amadou Onana after two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

There could also be a first appearance of the campaign for club captain Seamus Coleman following his recovery from a summer groin operation.

Manager Frank Lampard may also look to give minutes to the likes of Michael Keane and Allan, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure are out.

It remains to be seen if there will be any involvement for Dele Alli amid uncertainty over his future.