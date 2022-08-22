Paddy Lane suspended for Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton By Press Association August 22 2022, 11.07am Amadou Onana (left) joined Everton from Lille earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fleetwood will again be without Paddy Lane when they host Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday. The forward has been serving a suspension for the last two games following his red card late on in the 1-1 League One draw at Morecambe on August 13. Cod Army boss Scott Brown also had Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) unavailable for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Derby. Darnell Johnson continues with his recovery from an Achilles injury. Everton could hand a first start to new signing Amadou Onana after two substitute appearances in the Premier League. There could also be a first appearance of the campaign for club captain Seamus Coleman following his recovery from a summer groin operation. Manager Frank Lampard may also look to give minutes to the likes of Michael Keane and Allan, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure are out. It remains to be seen if there will be any involvement for Dele Alli amid uncertainty over his future. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’ Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 1 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters