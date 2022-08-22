Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could be back for Gillingham against Exeter By Press Association August 22 2022, 11.23am Shaun Williams has had a foot issue (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could return to the Gillingham squad for the visit of Exeter in the Carabao Cup. Jefferies has been sidelined by injury since the opening game of the season but is close to fitness. Fellow midfielder Williams has missed the last two matches due to a foot problem and is also nearing a return. Skipper Stuart O’Keefe may be rested having recently returned from a knee injury. Exeter are without Jevani Brown for the trip to Kent. The striker is on international duty with Jamaica and missed Saturday’s defeat by Cheltenham. He will also be absent when the Grecians take on Accrington at the weekend. Midfielder Kyle Taylor is still recovering from cruciate ligament damage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’ Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 1 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters