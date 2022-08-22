Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could be back for Gillingham against Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could return to the Gillingham squad for the visit of Exeter in the Carabao Cup.

Jefferies has been sidelined by injury since the opening game of the season but is close to fitness.

Fellow midfielder Williams has missed the last two matches due to a foot problem and is also nearing a return.

Skipper Stuart O’Keefe may be rested having recently returned from a knee injury.

Exeter are without Jevani Brown for the trip to Kent.

The striker is on international duty with Jamaica and missed Saturday’s defeat by Cheltenham.

He will also be absent when the Grecians take on Accrington at the weekend.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor is still recovering from cruciate ligament damage.