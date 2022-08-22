Walsall missing five through injury ahead of Charlton cup clash By Press Association August 22 2022, 11.43am Joss Labadie is injured (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Walsall will be without five players through injury when they host Charlton in the Carabao Cup. Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Liam Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Joe Riley are all absent. Summer signing Riley was injured in pre-season but could begin light training next week. Liam Bennett, Isaac Hutchinson and Timmy Abraham are in contention if boss Michael Flynn makes changes. Charlton will assess the fitness of Corey Blackett-Taylor and Diallang Jaiyesimi. Blackett-Taylor came off after a heavy challenge against Cambridge at the weekend, a match Jaiyesimi missed after picking up a knock in training. Conor McGrandles is out after fracturing a hand and Steven Sessegnon has a hamstring injury. Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf) are also sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’ Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 1 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters