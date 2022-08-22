Walsall missing five through injury ahead of Charlton cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall will be without five players through injury when they host Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Liam Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Joe Riley are all absent.

Summer signing Riley was injured in pre-season but could begin light training next week.

Liam Bennett, Isaac Hutchinson and Timmy Abraham are in contention if boss Michael Flynn makes changes.

Charlton will assess the fitness of Corey Blackett-Taylor and Diallang Jaiyesimi.

Blackett-Taylor came off after a heavy challenge against Cambridge at the weekend, a match Jaiyesimi missed after picking up a knock in training.

Conor McGrandles is out after fracturing a hand and Steven Sessegnon has a hamstring injury.

Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf) are also sidelined.