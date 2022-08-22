PA Sport Trivia (23/08/2022)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

PA Sport Trivia (23/08/2022)

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.55am
PA Sport Trivia (23/08/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Gary Mabbutt (soccer) – former Tottenham and England defender, born 1961.

Richard Illingworth (cricket) – former Worcestershire and England spinner, now an umpire on the ICC’s elite panel, born 1963.

Demetrio Albertini (soccer) – former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, born 1971.

Mark Butcher (cricket) – former Surrey captain, with 71 Test caps for England, born 1972.

Saskia Clark (sailing) – gold medallist, along with Hannah Mills, in the women’s 470 at the Rio 2016 Olympics, born 1979.

Natalie Coughlin (swimming) – first American female athlete in modern Olympic history to win six medals at one Games in Beijing, born 1982.

James Collins (soccer) – former West Ham and Wales defender, born 1983.

Glen Johnson (soccer) – former Liverpool, Chelsea and England full-back, born 1984.

Fabian Balbuena (soccer) – Dynamo Moscow and Paraguay defender, formerly with West Ham, born 1991.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1938: England’s Sir Len Hutton made what was then the highest individual score in Test cricket, against Australia at the Oval. His 364 surpassed Walter Hammond’s record of 336 not out and stood until Sir Garfield Sobers made an unbeaten 365 in 1958.

1999: The Rugby Football Union dropped drugs charges against former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio, who had been accused of taking recreational drugs during a party celebrating the Lions’ Test series victory over South Africa in 1997.

2004: Kelly Holmes won the gold medal in the 800 metres at the Athens Olympics- the first part of her middle-distance double.

2008: Great Britain’s James DeGale won a gold medal in the men’s middleweight boxing at the Beijing Olympics.

2009: England regained the Ashes after beating Australia by 197 runs in the fifth Test at the Oval.

2011: Arsenal agreed terms with Manchester City for the sale of France midfielder Samir Nasri.

2013: Scotland striker Kenny Miller announced his retirement from international football.

2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon at the World Championships in Beijing, just 13 months after the birth of her son.

2017: England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

2018: Trainer Mark Johnston claimed a record-breaking 4,194th career victory in Britain after Poet’s Society won at York.

2020: Bayern Munich won the Champions League, beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in the final in Lisbon.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Tuesday, August 23)

SOCCER: Carabao Cup, Bolton v Aston Villa – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: The Hundred (women), Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1430; The Hundred (men), Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1800.

CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1345.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Yankees v New York Mets – BT Sport 2 0000 (Wed), Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers – BT Sport 4 0300 (Wed).

Wednesday, August 24

SOCCER: Champions League, PSV Eindhoven v Rangers – BT Sport 1 1915; Carabao Cup, Tranmere v Newcastle – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: The Hundred (women), London Spirit v Welsh Fire – BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1430; The Hundred (men), London Spirit v Welsh Fire – BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1800.

CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1345.

BASEBALL: MLB, Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox – BT Sport 1 0000 (Thu).

PA SPORT QUIZ
1. In golf, who successfully defended their BMW Championship title over the weekend?

2. Northern Superchargers batter Laura Wolvaardt represents which country internationally?

3. Caroline Weir joined Real Madrid from which Women’s Super League side?

4. Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win a European title on which apparatus?

5. Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren from which Formula 1 team in 2021?

6. In which US city would you find the following sports teams: Giants, Warriors and 49ers?

7. Which team have won all of their first three Premier League games?

8. Where is Emma Raducanu currently in the WTA rankings?

9. How many fights unbeaten is Oleksandr Usyk?

10. Which rugby league club play their home games at the Halliwell Jones Stadium?

ANSWERS: 1. Patrick Cantlay; 2. South Africa; 3. Manchester City; 4. Vault; 5. Renault; 6. San Francisco; 7. Arsenal; 8. 11th; 9. 20-0; 10. Warrington Wolves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Casemiro wants to bring success to Manchester United (AP Photo/Paul White)
Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again
James Henry is among Oxford’s lengthy list of absentees (Tess Derry/PA)
Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit
Jos Buttler has suffered a calf injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury
Joseph Anang joined Derby on loan from West Ham just over a week ago (Simon Marper/PA).
Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle signalled a major step in their development against Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch
Midfielder Aaron Wildig is fit for Newport’s Carabao Cup home tie with Portsmouth (Tim Markland/PA)
Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie
Steven Gerrard was frustrated by Aston Villa’s Premier League loss at Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford
John Lundstram was sent off by Willie Collum (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters