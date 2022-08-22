Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks By Press Association August 22 2022, 1.11pm Joseph Anang joined Derby on loan from West Ham just over a week ago (Simon Marper/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Derby boss Liam Rosenior has revealed ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with West Brom that goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to be out for around six weeks. That is after Anang, who joined on loan from West Ham just over a week ago, took a kick during training and sustained a small fracture in his arm. Another summer signing, James Chester, is yet to make his competitive debut for the Rams due to an Achilles problem, but was training in the build-up to Saturday’s 0-0 League One draw at Fleetwood. Skipper Curtis Davies remains sidelined with a quad issue. It appears West Brom boss Steve Bruce has no fresh injury issues to deal with. The Baggies looked to come through unscathed as they thumped Hull 5-2 at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday. Kenneth Zohore has been recovering from a knock and fellow forward Daryl Dike is out with a thigh injury. Bruce’s men are 14th in the second tier, while Derby are eighth in the third. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’ Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford Rangers appeal against John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian Dejan Kulusevski in ‘different world’ at Tottenham More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 1 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters