Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury By Press Association August 22 2022, 1.13pm Jos Buttler has suffered a calf injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA) England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury. Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday. The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England's white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month. 🚨 Tour dates announced 🚨We can't wait for our men's team to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years! 🏴🇵🇰 https://t.co/JZOIr7P0EP— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2022 England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series across September and October. The first match takes place in Karachi on September 20. The Originals say Laurie Evans will captain the side for the remainder of the competition.