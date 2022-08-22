Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Injury-hit Oxford will be without eight players for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Crystal Palace.

Marcus McGuane (calf), James Henry and Alex Gorrin (both hamstring) have joined the U’s growing list of absentees following Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Morecambe.

Elliott Moore missed that game with a quad problem and remains unavailable, while Marcus Browne suffered a knee injury against Lincoln four days earlier.

Yanic Wildschut, Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy are also in the U’s treatment room.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira intends to name a strong squad for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is pushing for a maiden start of the season after scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench during Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could make his Eagles debut, while fellow summer signing Chris Richards may make his first start for the club.

Midfielders Michael Olise, Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic will also be hoping for opportunities, but Jack Butland (hand), James Tomkins (calf), James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) remain sidelined.