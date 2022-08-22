Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to be a force in the cups again

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 1.37pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl intends to maintain Southampton’s cup exploits for as long as possible once again as he looks to fully utilise his squad.

The Saints travel to Sky Bet League One side Cambridge on Tuesday night on the back of a first Premier League win having come from behind to beat Leicester.

Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season and also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While there will be plenty of rotation at the Abbey Stadium, Hasenhuttl sees no reason why the squad cannot be competitive on all fronts.

“We are hoping to be as long as possible in these (cup) competitions because we know how important it is to give everybody a chance to play,” the Southampton manager said.

“I think last year we showed how far we want to go. We don’t have a bad record in both cup competitions and this is how we take it.

“We will have some changes in the team but we are taking it very seriously.

“We remember last year when we won at home against West Ham with nine substitutes, so what you see is possible and when you take it seriously then you can also perform with other players.”

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to come in for a first appearance of the new campaign and winger Nathan Redmond should also feature along with Theo Walcott while youngsters Diamond Edwards, Dom Ballard and Dynel Simeu could also be involved.

“We will try to rotate a little bit,” Hasenhuttl confirmed. “There are some guys out there who need to get game time also and we will see how much we do it.

“There are possibilities as, in general, it will be a different game because we will have more of the ball I think and that creates a different game immediately.

“We will see how offensive we will be and how much of a change in shape we will have.”

Southampton, meanwhile, have paid tribute to former midfielder David Armstrong, who has died aged 67.

Armstrong joined the club from Middlesbrough in 1981 and went on to make 272 appearances, scoring 71 goals, helping Lawrie McMenemy’s side finish runners-up to Liverpool in 1984.

“Everyone at Southampton wishes to extend their condolences to David’s loved ones, who our thoughts are very much with at this time,” a club statement read.

