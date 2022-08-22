Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Burnley By Press Association August 22 2022, 1.55pm Shrewsbury’s Aiden O’Brien underwent a hip operation last week (Simon Cooper/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shrewsbury remain without Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett as they prepare for Tuesday’s Carbao Cup tie against Burnley. Forward O’Brien continues his recovery after undergoing a minor hip operation last week that is expected to keep him out for around a month-and-a-half. Wing-back Bennett, who had ankle surgery last month, is closer to being available to boss Steve Cotterill. The Shrews’ 3-0 League One loss to Ipswich on Saturday saw Ryan Bowman come off the bench having recovered from a back issue. Burnley have Ian Maatsen unavailable through suspension. The defender is banned after being sent off late on in Saturday’s 3-3 Championship draw with Blackpool. Scott Twine and Kevin Long have been making progress in their recoveries from injury but were not part of Vincent Kompany’s matchday squad at the weekend. Ashley Westwood continues to work his way to fitness after the ankle injury he sustained in April. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Wales boss Gemma Grainger hopes women’s game capitalises on heightened interest Naby Keita facing further spell on sidelines as Liverpool’s injury issues mount Mason Crane says childhood hero Shane Warne is still in his mind when he… Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony On This Day in 2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill wins heptathlon at World Championships Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd’s fighting spirit following win over rivals Liverpool Ben Stokes faces ‘mental breakdown’ and career crossroads in documentary Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign Peter Haring backs Hearts fans to unsettle Zurich in crucial Europa League clash More from The Courier Meet the Fife stars of new Netflix show Inside the Mind of a Cat 0 'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works' 0 LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on… 0 LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back… 0 Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home 0 Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim