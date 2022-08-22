Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules By Press Association August 22 2022, 2.57pm Chris Maguire joined Lincoln from Sunderland last summer (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lincoln have suspended forward Chris Maguire indefinitely following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules. The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year. He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct charge. The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at former clubs Oxford, Bury and Sunderland. “Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement. “It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.” Maguire, who was capped twice by Scotland in 2011, joined the Imps last summer and has made three appearances in all competitions this season. A statement from the Sky Bet League One club read: “Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White 6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Brentford debut at Colchester More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0