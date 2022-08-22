Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore could get game time as Wolves take on Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves boss Bruno Lage could use Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Sky Bet Championship Preston to get match fitness into his returning troops.

Striker Raul Jimenez made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham on his return from knee and groin injuries, and is yet to work his way back up to full speed.

Full-back Nelson Semedo and forward Adama Traore were also used from the bench in second successive brief cameos and will hope for further involvement.

Midfielder Joao Moutinho started against Spurs after recovering from a heel problem but was replaced and he will be assessed, while new signing Matheus Nunes was thrown straight in at the deep end at the weekend.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has indicated he will make changes for the trip to Molineux as the Lilywhites attempt to extend their six-game unbeaten start to the season.

On-loan Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez is back running after an ankle injury while the club is monitoring the shoulder injury which saw Andrew Hughes replaced 19 minutes into Saturday’s goalless draw with Watford, although he was expected to be rested anyway.

Bambo Diaby is making good progress and he works his way back to match fitness, but the game will come too early for him.

Republic of Ireland international Shaun Maguire has resumed full training but he too will sit out once again.