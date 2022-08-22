Stevenage wait on Danny Rose and Luke Norris for Peterborough clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stevenage wait on Danny Rose and Luke Norris for Peterborough clash

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 3.55pm
Stevenage striker Danny Rose is carrying a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Stevenage striker Danny Rose is carrying a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Stevenage will check on forwards Danny Rose and Luke Norris ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Sky Bet League One side Peterborough.

Rose (groin) and Norris (Achilles) were both forced off during the second half of Boro’s win over Carlisle on Saturday, which maintained their unbeaten start to the new League Two campaign.

Boro boss Steve Evans had decided to field the exact same starting XI and substitutes bench against the Cumbrians, but could be forced into some changes for the cup tie.

Forward Jamie Reid and midfielder Dean Campbell, on loan from Aberdeen, are ready to come in again should cover be needed.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann confirmed midfielder Kwame Poku will be in the squad for the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

Poku has not featured this season as he recovers from a calf problem, but is set to be involved for the cup fixture having returned to full training.

Posh, who sit second in the table, will make changes so Hector Kyprianou, David Ajiboye and teenage forward Joseph Taylor could all be involved having come off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Lincoln.

Midfielder Joel Randall (shoulder) remains sidelined, but could be back at the weekend, while defender Emmanuel Fernandez (knee) and goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (thigh) also continue their rehabilitation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby
Ellen White has called time on her career (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career
Colchester’s Tommy Smith will miss the visit of Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup
Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is set for his Brentford debut (PA)
Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Brentford debut at Colchester

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0