Home Sport

Matheus Nunes already feeling at home with Wolves

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.19pm
Wolves’ record signing Matheus Nunes has quickly settled into life at Molineux (John Walton/PA)
Wolves’ record signing Matheus Nunes has quickly settled into life at Molineux (John Walton/PA)

Wolves new boy Matheus Nunes will embark upon his first Carabao Cup campaign already feeling at home.

The Portugal midfielder made his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham just two days after becoming the club’s record signing when he completed a £38million switch from Sporting Lisbon.

However if his new surroundings are unfamiliar, the presence of compatriots Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Tote Gomes, Bruno Jordao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto and Chiquinho among Bruno Lage’s squad has at least ensured a warm welcome.

Nunes told the club’s official website: “They’ve made me feel very welcome. It’s like being in Portugal because I have a lot of Portuguese team-mates, but it feels very good.

“It’s been very good. I know them from the national team, they’ve been very welcoming, but the rest of the staff as well, the club is very familiar because it’s a small city, so I think I’ll fit in very fast.”

If life in the Black Country is new to Nunes, so too is the pace and power of the Premier League, although he looked far from out of place as he took his first steps in the English game.

He said: “It’s the intensity. Here is much more intense, the football has been very fast. Our team-mates and opponents are very good technically, but the main difference is the intensity.

“It was very good, the atmosphere was unbelievable, different to Portugal, so I just have to keep going and enjoy myself.”

Tuesday night, should he be involved, will bring a fresh experience as Wolves entertain Sky Bet Championship side Preston with a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup at stake.

Lage is likely to shuffle his pack with the likes of Raul Jimenez, Semedo and Adama Traore working their way back from injury.

Opposite number Ryan Lowe too has indicated he will make changes, but is relishing the chance to go head-to-head with a top-flight side.

Lowe told his club’s official website: “It’s a good test for us because most of our players – and me included – you want to pit your wits against the best in a division.

“We’re coming up against a fantastic team and a fantastic football club and a fantastic manager in Wolves.”

